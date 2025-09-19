On Friday morning, the late Sha’ar Hanegev Regional Council head Ofir Libstein (50) and his son Nitzan (19) were laid to rest at the cemetery in Kibbutz Kfar Aza.

Both were residents of Kibbutz Kfar Aza and murdered in the October 7 massacre. Their bodies were found soon after the massacre, and they were laid to rest in Even Yehuda.

Among those attending the funeral was former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

Ofir Libstein, who served as head of the Sha’ar Hanegev Regional Council since 2018, was killed in an exchange of fire while fighting with the kibbutz’s emergency squad against the terrorists who infiltrated the community.

His son Nitzan held shut the door of a protected room in the kibbutz’s youth housing for hours, until terrorists shot him to death. His body was discovered 12 days after the massacre.

They are survived by wife and mother Vered, and three more children.