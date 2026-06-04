The Knesset plenum on Wednesday night elected United Torah Judaism (UTJ) chairman MK Yitzhak Goldknopf to serve as the Knesset’s representative on the Committee for Appointing Rabbinical Judges.

Goldknopf replaces MK Israel Eichler, who was forced to resign from the committee after being appointed Deputy Communications Minister - a position that does not allow parallel service as the legislative branch’s representative on the committee.

The vote was held by secret ballot behind a screen. Of the 35 MKs who participated, 25 voted in favor of Goldknopf, eight opposed his candidacy, and two votes were disqualified.

The Committee for Appointing Rabbinical Judges is responsible for selecting judges for rabbinical courts across Israel and is considered one of the bodies with the most influence over the religious court system in Israel.