Amid the ongoing crisis over the Draft Law, the chairman of United Torah Judaism (UTJ), MK Yitzhak Goldknopf, declared on Monday that his party will not hesitate to oppose the state budget if it includes sanctions that harm Torah students.

In an interview with Radio Kol Barama, Goldknopf clarified that the party’s position is firm and based on the directives of its spiritual leadership.

“Israel’s great rabbis have instructed us to oppose any law that imposes sanctions on Torah learners," he said, emphasizing that UTJ will also consider the budget’s timeline in its decision-making. “We will consult the great rabbis on whether to vote on the budget before the draft law, and we will act accordingly," he added.

Goldknopf also addressed the controversial statement he made, comparing the proposed sanctions to the yellow badge that Jews were forced to wear during the Holocaust. He made it clear that he stands by his words, asserting that the economic harm to the haredi public directly affects families and children, creating an unbearable reality for Torah students. He further argued that the shortage of approved childcare options and the high cost of daycare are exacerbating the situation.

At the end of the interview, Goldknopf directed pointed criticism at Prime Minister Netanyahu. He revealed that he had repeatedly pressed for the draft issue to be added to the government’s agenda. “Almost every week, I requested that the draft issue be brought before the government. I have yet to receive an explanation as to why this needs to be reminded every week," he said.