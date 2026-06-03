Amid the uptick in arrests of haredi draft dodgers around the country, a rabbi in Jerusalem published a new halachic ruling on how a yeshiva student should act when being arrested for refusing to enlist in the IDF.

The ruling was released by Rabbi Moshe Brandsdorfer, who is the Chief Judge and head of the Heichal Horah institution in the capital.

The rabbi was asked if a student who is arrested should recite a blessing on the "sanctification of G-d's name" when he is apprehended.

After reviewing the relevant halachic sources, Rabbi Brandsdorfer ruled that a detainee should recite: "Baruch ata Hashem, hamikadesh shemo berabim - Blessed are you Hashem who sanctifies his name in public" without saying G-d's name, due to the general halachic rule that states that when there is uncertainty surrounding a blessing, a blessing is not recited.

He added that those present during the arrest should answer: "Good for you for being caught on the words of the Torah," as the sages said about Rabbi Akiva.