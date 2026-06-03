The Lapland region of Finland, best known for its winter landscapes, will offer tourists a new attraction this summer centered on a hunt for a real gold bar worth about €20,000.

Visitors will be invited to explore the trails of the Levi resort in northern Finland and locate the treasure using clues that will be published throughout the summer months.

The activity, called Midnight Sun Hunt, will begin on 18 June at the Levi visitor centre, the organisation Visit Levi said. Participants will be able to register on site and receive the first clue, and additional clues will be published later to guide them between attractions in the area.

The organisers said the gold bar could be found after any of the clues, with further clues gradually making the location easier to identify. The final clue is expected to be published on 22 August, and participants were asked to act responsibly and avoid damaging the ground or the environment.

The Levi resort, located north of the Arctic Circle, is known as one of Finland's leading ski destinations and is a popular spot for viewing the Northern Lights. In summer the area experiences the "midnight sun", during which daylight lasts 24 hours a day at certain times.

Visit Levi described the summer season in the area as a hidden gem for tourists. CEO Satu Pasonen said, "Levi is known above all for its winters, but the northern summer is still unfamiliar to many."

The Levi ski centre is one of the European winter destinations that have expanded activities into snow-free seasons, offering attractions such as paragliding, river rafting and cycling. The search is being conducted in cooperation with the gold-mining company Agnico Eagle Finland, which operates in Kittilä, together with the Levi ski resort.