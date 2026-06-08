US forces disabled an unladen oil tanker on Monday in the Gulf of Oman.

According to the US Central Command (CENTCOM), the forces took these steps after the vessel violated the ongoing blockade against Iran by attempting to sail to an Iranian port.

CENTCOM stated that it disabled the Palau-flagged M/T Marivex as it transited international waters in the Gulf of Oman toward Iran.

"An F/A-18 Super Hornet from USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) fired a precision munition into the ship's engineering and steering spaces after the crew failed to comply with directions from US forces. Marivex is no longer sailing to Iran," a statement from the US Military reads.

CENTCOM forces have disabled seven non-compliant vessels, redirected 134 ships that complied, and allowed 42 vessels supporting humanitarian aid to pass since initiating the blockade on April 13.