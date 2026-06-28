Now that I’ve got your attention, all you Trump haters out there, welcome, and, bless your hearts.

A friend tells me that this headline up above assures me a torrent of clicks, plus a river of hateful rebukes against Trump and me personally.

“So, you’re still in Trump’s camp, eh, Jack."

Sometimes yes, my friend. Sometimes no. I call it as I see it, day to day. I must say; events move so swiftly so that an opinion that made sense Monday makes no sense Thursday.

It would be wonderful if the world of writers and politicians would be gracious enough to admit the many times that they erred, or simply changed their minds.

That NEVER happens; as if the most casual remark in social media is etched in stone.

As for me, cut me some slack, or don’t. Bonnie Kaye, my most loyal friend and a fighter for Israel literally to the last breath, used to call me at midnight heaving in tears.

“Why are they so hateful," she wanted to know, speaking of the Israel-bashing so common on social media.

“That’s why I don’t read the comments, Bonnie. You shouldn’t. either. Bad for your health."

“They are so mean," she’d go on, “and it keeps getting worse. You have to write more columns, Jack."

“Once a week is the most I can do."

“Not good enough," she would say, this woman who named herself president of my fan club. “You have to write more."

“I will try."

“Write more Jack. Write faster. The Barbarians are at the gate."

She died with a broken heart

As I was saying, I write it as I see it, and in my most recent column I expressed my disappointment in Trump’s alleged softness towards Iran, while getting tough with Israel.

Now, it is true that Trump has been blunt in his talks with Netanyahu, but never has it been about cutting off or cutting down relations with Israel.

That was the business of Biden, and Obama.

So yes, on Netanyahu (rightfully) pressing forward against Hezbollah, Trump allegedly said to Bibi, “Are you crazy."

At the time, Trump was, in my belated view, playing Rope-a-Dope with Iran. They know and he knows that he’s got the upper-hand.

If they keep on toying with him, he’s got all the power to lower the boom.

Trump’s seeming harshness toward Bibi? Consider it American slang, or American buddy talk. True, he would not speak so plainly with any other world leader.

Imagine him speaking so with the leader of Turkey, or China. Never.

All the more apparent that only with Bibi does he feel comfortable enough to keep it blunt. This is a genuine friendship between Trump and Netanyahu.

They are pals, and as pals, the jousting is neighborly rough talk.

I am thinking ahead, to the day, and days, when Trump will be gone from office, to be replaced by whom…some far-left Manchurian Candidate like NYC Mayor Mamdani?

Or AOC or some other Israel-hating Communist who is part of the trend toward taking over the country?

That is the trend, all right, as became obvious when Mamdani’s choice of candidates swept their primaries.

Socialist dreams are made of this. For them, 2028 can’t come soon enough. They believe it’s in the bag.

After all, for the first time in American history, the (far-left/Communist) polls are in their favor, so they are already dancing.

Get used to hearing, how lucky we were to have Trump.

Some may recall Nixon’s farewell …" you won’t have Nixon to kick around anymore."

Well, we won’t have Trump to kick around anymore…and for this, we will be sorry.

Jack Engelhard writes a regular column for Arutz Sheva. Engelhard wrote the international bestselling novel “Indecent Proposal," today a classic for literature and film. His “Days of the Bitter End" is cited as the greatest work about the 1960s, comparable to Tolstoy’s War and Peace. His latest book, “Writings," offers a collection of his varied and widely popular columns. Contact: JackEngel@aol.com

The great John W. Cassel cited Jack Engelhard as “a writer without peer and the conscience of us all."