יידוי האבנים לעבר המפגינים רשת העיתונאים הנקודה

מעצר המאבטח בירושלים דוברות המשטרה

A security guard employed at a Jerusalem hotel has been arrested on suspicion of assisting individuals who allegedly threw stones and other objects at haredi protesters from the building’s rooftop, police said.

The investigation was launched after authorities received reports and video footage showing several people on the hotel roof hurling objects toward demonstrators gathered on a nearby roadway.

According to police, the suspect, a 39-year-old resident of eastern Jerusalem, works at the hotel as an armed security guard. Investigators believe he accompanied several hotel employees to the rooftop and opened the access door, allegedly enabling them to reach the area from which the stones were thrown.

Footage from the scene reportedly shows other employees throwing stones or objects from the roof while the security guard stood nearby without intervening.

Police arrested the suspect at his home on Thursday night and brought him in for questioning. Following his interrogation, he was brought before the Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court, which approved a police request to extend his detention by three days.

The Jerusalem District Police said the investigation remains ongoing and is focused on identifying and locating all individuals involved in the incident in order to bring them to justice.