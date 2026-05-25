On May 28, the “Jerusalem. Your Home. Your Future" real estate and investment expo will take place in Midtown Manhattan - a first-of-its-kind initiative by the Jerusalem Municipality, the Israeli Building Center, and the Jerusalem Development Authority. Unlike previous events, the fair is focused exclusively on Jerusalem and is intended to expose the American Jewish community to the accelerated construction and development revolution the city has undergone in recent years, as well as to expose them to the different neighborhoods, communities and residential opportunities in Israel’s capital.

The fair is expected to attract around 1,000 participants from across the spectrum of the Jewish community. Against the backdrop of rising antisemitism around the world, the event emphasizes Jerusalem’s importance as both a national and personal anchor for Jews in the Diaspora. Participants, including leaders of major Jewish communities in the United States, will meet with real estate developers and industry professionals who will present a wide range of projects at pre-sale prices and thousands of housing units currently under construction in Jerusalem.

Israeli Building Center chair Eran Rolls Courtesy of Jerusalem Municipality

The unprecedented construction momentum led by Mayor Moshe Lion - reflected in the tripling of building permits and the advancement of tens of thousands of housing units - is at the heart of the vision to transform Jerusalem into a renewed city offering quality of life and modern housing. The Mayor has put together a Strategic plan to advance 8300 new units every year, which enables the city to welcome Jews from around the world to secure their homes in Jerusalem at an affordable price.

The highlight of the day will be a festive gala evening honoring Jerusalem, attended by Mayor Moshe Lion and leaders of the Jewish community in New York.

The Jerusalem municipality’s professional partner leading the initiative is the Israeli Building Center, headed by Chairman Eran Rolls. The Israeli Building Center is the largest, oldest, and most influential professional organization in Israel’s construction and real estate sector.

Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion Courtesy of Jerusalem Municipality



“Every Jew in the world has two homes: the home they physically live in, and Jerusalem," explained Rolls, “Our goal is to turn that second home into an accessible reality. Jerusalem is experiencing unprecedented momentum, and we are bringing the forefront of Israel’s real estate industry to Manhattan so the community can become an integral part of the capital’s future."

“Today, what we are seeing in terms of demand is only the tip of the iceberg", explains Rolls. With growing antisemitism, we will see more and more Jews searching for homes in Yerushalayim over the next decade. The beauty of the capital is in the diversity of its communities and the city truly caters for everyone. We invite you to explore and take advantage of this unique opportunity to secure your legacy in Israel."

To register for the event: Click here >

Places are limited, registration required. For security purposes, an email will be sent with the location of the expo 48 hours prior to the event.