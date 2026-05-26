The Shin Bet and the Central Unit of the Jerusalem District Police uncovered a terrorist infrastructure made up of Arab residents in Jerusalem that was directed by a Popular Front operative living in France.

As part of the joint operation, five Arab residents in Jerusalem, all members of the organization, were arrested by the Shin Bet for questioning in November and December 2025. They were suspected of having been recruited by senior terrorist operative Salah Hammouri, who operates as part of the “Shiite axis" to advance military terrorist activity inside Israel.

Hammouri, a trained lawyer and senior terrorist operative in the Popular Front organization, has worked against the State of Israel for years and was involved, among other things, in the attempted assassination of Rabbi Ovadia Yosef in 2005.

Due to his involvement in terrorist activity, Hammouri’s Israeli residency was revoked in 2022, and he moved to France, where he holds citizenship. Since relocating, Hammouri has reportedly maintained contact with terrorist elements operating on behalf of the Shiite axis in directing attacks and terrorist activity inside Israel.

The investigation found that Hammouri exploited his background and connections in Israel to recruit local terrorist operatives, while simultaneously promoting overt public activity on the Palestinian issue.

The terrorist activity he allegedly advanced was carried out covertly under the cover of legitimate activity. The Shin Bet investigation also found that during 2024 and 2025, Hammouri met with members of the cell in various locations across Europe. All were Arab residents in Jerusalem, and he allegedly recruited them to establish an infrastructure for carrying out terrorist activity in Israel.

To facilitate the operation, Hammouri provided his recruits with phones intended for encrypted communication. Investigative efforts uncovered various actions carried out by members of the infrastructure to advance terrorist activity in the Jerusalem area.

Following the findings, indictments were filed against two of those involved, brothers Yazid and Saeed Dadu. The indictments charge them with active membership in a terrorist organization, prohibited use of property for terrorist purposes, conspiracy to commit a crime, and attempted conspiracy to commit a terrorist act.