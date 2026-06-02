As part of the security inspection process at the Tarqumiya Crossing, an attempt to smuggle hundreds of tobacco pouches concealed inside an international donation shipment of wheelchairs destined for the Gaza Strip was thwarted today (Tuesday).

The smuggling attempt was detected and prevented by security inspectors from the Ministry of Defense's Land Crossings Authority, in cooperation with representatives of COGAT, during a security inspection conducted on all goods transferred into the Gaza Strip. Inspection procedures have recently been intensified and expanded due to the growing number of smuggling attempts.

Following the incident, the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, Major General Yoram Halevi, instructed that both a security and criminal investigation be launched in order to bring all those involved in the smuggling attempt to justice.

COGAT emphasized that this incident constitutes a cynical exploitation of a medical aid shipment and a serious breach of the credibility of humanitarian assistance mechanisms. Full responsibility for the contents of shipments rests with the organizations and entities coordinating them, and any deviation from established procedures will result in immediate enforcement measures.

Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, Major General Yoram Halevi, said: "At a time when Hamas is spreading false claims regarding shortages of medical equipment in the Gaza Strip, and many around the world choose to amplify these claims, reality once again proves otherwise. While Israel allows and facilitates the entry of humanitarian aid and medical equipment, Hamas and other actors continue to exploit every opportunity, including medical shipments, for smuggling and military buildup".

"This is a serious violation of the aid entry mechanisms and highlights the critical importance of inspection and oversight procedures. Hamas seeks every opportunity to exploit the humanitarian space for its own purposes. We will therefore continue to strengthen our monitoring mechanisms, conduct thorough inspections of every truck, and act with determination and zero tolerance against anyone who attempts to exploit the humanitarian assistance mechanism for the benefit of terrorist organizations".