Lt. Col. (res.) Eliav Dickstein recounted his experiences in some of Israel's most significant military operations and called for a more assertive security policy during remarks at an event hosted by Arutz Sheva and the Israel Justice Organization in New York City.

Dickstein, a veteran of the elite Duvdevan unit, recalled participating in Operation Defensive Shield following the 2002 Passover massacre at the Park Hotel in Netanya. Serving as a radio operator for his unit commander, he described the fierce battle to seize the Muqata'a, former Palestinian Authority chairman Yasser Arafat's headquarters in Ramallah.

Dickstein recounted how Duvdevan forces fought room-to-room battles against the PLO forces defending the compound. He said Israeli troops eventually reached Arafat's office and waited several days for authorization to arrest him, but the order never came.

Turning to the current war, Dickstein spoke emotionally about the loss of his nephew, Erez Dickstein, a Golani Brigade platoon commander who was killed during combat operations in southern Lebanon in November 2024. He described Erez as a leader known for his courage, sensitivity, and commitment to helping others.

In his nephew's memory, the family established a nonprofit organization which promotes community support and mutual responsibility in Jerusalem neighborhoods.

Dickstein also discussed his own return to reserve duty after more than 600 days of service, including operations in the same Lebanese village where his nephew was killed.

Addressing Israeli security policy, Dickstein criticized past territorial concessions and withdrawals, arguing that they weakened Israel's strategic position. He said lasting peace in the Middle East can only be achieved "from a position of power and courage" and emphasized his belief that the Land of Israel belongs to the Jewish people.