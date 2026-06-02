The European Union is preparing to evaluate unprecedented punitive measures targeting high-ranking Israeli politicians over the alleged mistreatment of anti-Israel foreign activists captured during the recent flotilla to the Gaza Strip, Politico reported on Monday.

According to an internal draft document prepared by Brussels officials and obtained by Politico, member states will formally deliberate on the proposed restrictions ahead of an upcoming European Council summit scheduled for June 18-19.

The contentious proposals are slated for preliminary debate by ambassadors from the 27 EU nations on Wednesday, as the bloc attempts to forge a unified stance.

Because EU sanctions require absolute unanimity to pass, the initiative faces an immediate hurdle, with the Czech government already vowing to veto any restrictive measures leveled against Israeli government ministers.

“We will have to listen to everybody’s position before we reach a final agreement," cautioned one EU official who spoke to Politico on condition of anonymity.

The diplomatic push follows intense outcry from several EU member states regarding the actions of National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir. The minister faced international condemnation over a video he posted in which is seen with the activists who were apprehended in May while attempting to breach Israel’s naval blockade of Gaza.

In the wake of the incident, France officially banned Ben Gvir from entry to its territory, while Paris is concurrently aligning with Italy and Spain to pressure the EU into leveling formal sanctions against the minister.

Excerpts from the leaked European Council draft document seen by Politico explicitly address the interception and the subsequent handling of the captured passengers.

“The European Council condemns the mistreatment of detainees following the interception of the Global Sumud Flotilla in international waters," reads the draft. “It invites the Council to take work forward on restrictive measures against extremist ministers inciting and promoting such human rights abuses."

If enacted, the penalties would mark the first time the European Union has penalized active, senior members of the Israeli cabinet.