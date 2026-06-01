The Islamic Republic of Iran has rapidly resurrected its subterranean ballistic arsenal, positioning itself to unleash a massive wave of long-range missile strikes across the Middle East, CNN reported on Sunday. Tehran's low-tech recovery operation has successfully neutralized the joining airstrikes by the United States and Israel, the report said.

During the height of active hostilities, Western forces systematically targeted the entryways of Iran's deep-earth bases, utilizing precise air strikes to trigger rockslides and demolish arterial roadways. While the bombardment initially choked off Iran's missile deployment rates, Iranian engineering units repeatedly braved incoming fire to excavate the sites, the CNN report stated. Since a bilateral ceasefire took effect more than seven weeks ago, Tehran has dramatically accelerated these restoration operations.

New satellite intelligence reviewed by CNN reveals that Iran has already cleared 50 of the 69 tunnel entryways previously collapsed by allied munitions across 18 separate underground strongholds. Furthermore, Iranian construction crews have neutralized extensive tarmac damage, filling in almost all bombardment craters and even repaving the infrastructure at two major installations.

Rather than relying on advanced engineering, Tehran deployed basic assets like dump trucks, front-end loaders, and bulldozers to systematically reverse the tactical gains achieved by sophisticated Western weaponry, according to the report. At a critical site near Khomeyn, imagery from mid-April captured a fleet of at least 10 construction vehicles aggressively unblocking a single cavern entrance. Outside Isfahan, where forces dropped at least 18 munitions to seal four separate tunnels, recent imagery showed that two entrances had been entirely cleared while dump trucks actively filled the remaining craters.

Experts warn that this swift rehabilitation exposes major flaws in the Pentagon's long-term containment model. Though the US and Israel also hammered Iran's domestic military supply chains - striking electronics facilities, drone assembly lines, and propellant factories - Tehran's existing, deeply buried stockpile remains highly insulated. Security analysts estimate that Iran still possesses an intact arsenal of roughly 1,000 functional missiles hidden hundreds of meters beneath solid rock.

When pressed on the intelligence findings, Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell declined to answer specific inquiries. Parnell instead repeated a standardized brief, asserting that “America’s military is the most powerful in the world and has everything it needs to execute at the time and place of the President’s choosing."