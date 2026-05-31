David Bukzin, a member of the Israel Justice Organization Board, spoke with Arutz Sheva - Israel National News, calling it "an honor" to support Israel and the Jewish people.

"It's incredible to see the work of the Israel Justice Organization and I'm thrilled to be a board member and as Dr. Frager continually reminds me, a big financial supporter and the value there," he said.

"It's an honor, it's a blessing to have earned, it's a greater blessing to be able to give and support the things that are important to us."

Buzkin also praised the presence of MKs at the event, adding, "it's great to be with fervent Zionists."

"There have to be people engaged in what's important to Israel and the Jewish people for Israel and the Jewish people to continue to exist," he noted.