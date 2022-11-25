Suspected double murder: Two young men aged 23 and 26 were shot dead on Thursday night near the cemetery in the Arab city of Tira, located in The Triangle, a concentration of Israeli Arab towns and villages located in the eastern Sharon plain.

Magen David Adom medics and paramedics who arrived at the scene evacuated the two, who were in critical condition, to Meir Hospital in Kfar Saba, where doctors pronounced them dead.

Eyewitnesses who were near the scene reported seeing a vehicle on fire not far from the scene of the shooting and which is believed to have been used by the suspects.

Police officers who arrived at the scene are collecting findings at the scene. The circumstances of the incident are under investigation.