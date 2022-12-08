The daughter of murdered Jewish Canadian billionaire philanthropists Barry and Honey Sherman is appealing to the public for help in solving he parents’ 2017 murder five years after it occurred.

In November 2020, Toronto police announced they had identified a “person of interest” in the high-profile murders

“The Toronto Police Service can confirm that a person of interest has been identified but not arrested,” spokesperson Jenifferjit Sidhu said by email.

But an arrest has yet to be made over two years later.

The Sherman's daughter Alexandra Krawczyk said in a statement on Thursday that her “heart is broken” that her family has not seen justice in the murder of her parents, CP24 reported.

“Five years ago, on Dec. 13, 2017, my beloved parents, Honey and Barry Sherman, were brutally murdered in their Toronto home. So far there has been no justice for them and no closure for me and my family,” Krawczyk wrote.

“My heart is broken. My loss is immeasurable. My children have lost their grandparents. We miss their guidance, love, and wisdom.”

She added that her family is asking the public for help in solving the slaying because “we cannot let another year pass without justice being done.”

The Shermans were found hanging by belts from a railing next to a swimming pool at their Toronto mansion in late 2017. Police have been treating the case as a targeted double murder. In 2018, former Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders told the news outlet that his officers were “aggressively” looking at “an international lens” in the investigation. But police have seemingly made little progress in solving the case since then.

According to local media reports, investigators believe that the CEO of generic pharmaceutical company Apotex and his wife were murdered two days before their bodies were discovered.

Krawczyk said that her the murder of her parents traumatized not only the family but the whole Canadian Jewish community.

“With kindness and humility, my parents provided leadership and unbound generosity to charities across Canada and around the world,” she wrote. “Their dedication to service and philanthropy impacted many people, some of whom have shared their beautiful and inspiring stories with me.”

“The horrific manner in which they were taken from us has been extremely traumatic and has irreparably damaged the fabric of our community,” she added.

Krawczyk urged anyone with information that could lead to solving the double homicide to contact police. A $10 million reward leading to a conviction is still active.

“Toronto Police Service Homicide Unit continues to pursue its ongoing and active investigation. The $10 million reward for information leading to a conviction remains available and is still unclaimed,” Krawczyk said. “If you have any information about the murders of my parents, I urge you to please contact the Toronto Police Service. Your information is urgently needed to help solve this crime and bring those responsible to justice.”