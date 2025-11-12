ח"כ ניסים ואטורי: "כהנא צדק, היום היה מקבל פרס ישראל" ערוץ הכנסת

Deputy Knesset Speaker MK Nissim Vaturi (Likud) declared from the Knesset podium on Wednesday that Rabbi Meir Kahane, the founder of the far-right Kach movement, "Was right about a lot of things that the people of Israel and the Likud were mistaken about."

MK Yorai Lahav-Hertzanu (Yesh Atid) shouted at him: "Do you support terror?" Vaturi responded: "I support it. The Likud made a mistake when it excluded him. He was right about a lot of things. Continue with the misconceptions."

He added, "The leaders of the Likud made a mistake when they excluded Kahane. He wasn't a terrorist. If Kahane were alive today, he would have been holy, and he would have received the Israel Prize."