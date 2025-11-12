Deputy Knesset Speaker MK Nissim Vaturi (Likud) declared from the Knesset podium on Wednesday that Rabbi Meir Kahane, the founder of the far-right Kach movement, "Was right about a lot of things that the people of Israel and the Likud were mistaken about."
MK Yorai Lahav-Hertzanu (Yesh Atid) shouted at him: "Do you support terror?" Vaturi responded: "I support it. The Likud made a mistake when it excluded him. He was right about a lot of things. Continue with the misconceptions."
He added, "The leaders of the Likud made a mistake when they excluded Kahane. He wasn't a terrorist. If Kahane were alive today, he would have been holy, and he would have received the Israel Prize."