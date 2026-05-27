By Or-Eitan Ainie, Former Shaliach in Montreal (2019-2020), currently an education student and tour guide.

This week's parasha in the Diaspora, Naso, is the longest in the Torah, containing a vast array of details and Mitzvot. It opens with the duties of the Levites in carrying the Mishkan (Tabernacle), then moves to the laws of sending the impure out of the camp, the Sotah (the suspected deviant woman), the Nazir (Nazirite), and the Priestly Blessing. Finally, it describes the inauguration of the Tabernacle with the lengthy account of the sacrifices brought by the chieftains of the tribes.

It is interesting that the Haftarah seems to focus on only one of these many topics: the Nazirite. Can we find a deeper connection between the Haftarah and the parasha as a whole?

Our Haftarah tells the story of Samson’s birth. Samson is perhaps the most controversial of the Judges; his deeds and methods differed greatly from his predecessors. He saved Israel not as a military commander leading an army, but as a "lone wolf." Even his path to leadership was unique-Samson was dedicated as a Nazirite from the womb.

While the parasha describes the standard laws of the Nazirite-the prohibitions against wine and hair-cutting, and the purification process at the end of the term-Samson’s story offers both similarities and striking differences. In the Haftarah, Samson’s mother is commanded to abstain from wine, alcohol, and "impure foods." This mirrors the Nazirite's prohibition against grape products and impurity.

However, unlike a standard Nazirite, Samson himself was not strictly forbidden from contact with the dead (which is why he could touch the carcass of the lion in Timna); rather, the restrictions focused heavily on his hair. Furthermore, while a typical Nazirite chooses this path for a set period, Samson was born into it for a lifelong mission: to save Israel.

I believe there is a profound connection between the Haftarah and the entire parasha.

Impurity and Holiness: The parasha begins with sending the impure out of the camp. We see this theme again with the Nazirite, who must avoid death-impurity. The Nazirite represents an aspect of holiness, living a life that transcends the purely materialistic. By removing impurity from its midst, society encourages this spiritual elevation, clearing away obstacles to holiness.

The Sotah and the Nazir: The Sages (in the Mishnah) famously ask why the laws of the Nazirite follow the laws of the Sotah. They explain that one who witnesses the spiritual downfall of a deviant woman should abstain from wine. This teaches us that the Nazirite's path is a reaction to excessive materialism. Whether the Sotah was guilty or not, the suspicion itself arose because materialism had vanished spirituality. A person witnessing such a deviation must act in a "radically opposite" way-abstaining from physical pleasures to return to a balanced, holy center.

The Priests: Following the Nazirite is the Priestly Blessing. The Kohanim (Priests) are remarkably similar to the Nazirite: they are forbidden from performing their service while intoxicated, they must avoid impurity (except for immediate relatives), and they have specific laws regarding their hair. Both roles demand a life dedicated to the Divine.

The Chieftains (Nesiim): The parasha concludes with the sacrifices of the tribal chieftains. Commentators explain that the chieftains hurried to bring their offerings because they had been "delayed" during the initial donation for the Tabernacle's construction. To rectify their past hesitation, they swung to the other extreme-being the first to give, and giving abundantly. This is exactly like the Nazirite: identifying a mistake or a moral wrongdoing and reacting with a radical commitment to do better.

The Nazirite in our Haftarah serves as a summary of the entire parasha. It shows us that the life of a Nazirite is not merely a list of "don’ts," but an uplifting of one's entire existence to a spiritual plane.

May we all strive to live lives of holiness within this world. May we have the clarity to see the moral wrongs around us and the courage to act-whether by detaching ourselves like the Nazirite or by uplifting ourselves and our society like the chieftains.

For comments: oreitanainie95@gmail.com

Dvar Torah Behaalotcha : Miraculous Leadership, Free Will, and Human Conduct

By Dr. Natan Klein, a friend of Torah Mitzion since its inception and a Strategy & Economic Consultant

Moshe turns to Yitro with a request: "Please do not leave us, for you know where we should camp in the wilderness, and you will be as eyes for us." (Numbers 10:31). Yitro is asked to remain with the Israelites to contribute his vast experience in desert life and assist the people of Israel in navigating the arid dunes of Sinai.

However, two verses later, it is stated: "...and the Ark of the Covenant of the Lord traveled before them a three days' journey to seek out a resting place for them. And the cloud of the Lord was over them by day when they set out from the camp." This implies that the guidance of the Israelites was miraculous, and their camping locations and duration were determined by the Almighty.

Why, then, do the Israelites need help through Yitro's navigation skills?

Moshe Rabbeinu teaches a great lesson here. Although Israel's leadership is sublime and miraculous, there is a place-and even an obligation-for human action. Moshe, the servant of God, understood the duty of the simple and perfect fulfillment of the Divine command on one hand, and the necessity of human action and free will on the other.

In the very heart of a period where miracles surround and shield the nation, Moshe casts the patterns of normal behavior for the nation, its tribes, and its armies. Therefore, it was appropriate to find an expert guide to teach the people the secrets of the desert.

Since the beginning of the Book of Numbers, a process began where the people were divided into camps and armies, with flags representing the tribes. Primary and basic governmental structures were implemented among the Israelites, who until recently lived as slaves, servants of the great Egyptian Empire.

A misunderstanding and lack of internalizing a deep recognition of God's miracles on one side, and the duty of developing human responsibility and natural conduct on the other, led to several difficult results in the Book of Numbers.

For example, the people's complaints about the fish, cucumbers, melons, leeks, onions, and garlic that they ate in Egypt "for free." The lack of gratitude for the exodus to freedom, and for receiving the Manna and water from the flinty rock, deeply wounded Moshe. His feeling was that he failed to instill in the people the recognition of God's miracles. This feeling led to a statement very uncharacteristic of the patient leader: "I cannot carry all this people alone, for it is too heavy for me. If You treat me this way, kill me now, I pray You, if I have found favor in Your eyes; and let me not see my wretchedness." (Numbers 11:14-15).

On the other side, when the Almighty joined seventy elders to him to create a modular hierarchy, a governmental pyramid, another misunderstanding was created: "A youth ran and told Moshe, saying, 'Eldad and Medad are prophesying in the camp.' And Yehoshua the son of Nun, Moshe's attendant from his youth, answered and said, 'My lord Moshe, imprison them!'" (Numbers 11:27-29). That is to say, even Moshe's closest assistants did not feel the natural need to create a human system with the right spirit to lead the people alongside Moshe, following the recognized need to appoint captains of thousands, hundreds, fifties, and tens. Moshe's response to Yehoshua's severe appeal was: "And Moshe said to him, 'Are you zealous for my sake? Would that all the Lord's people were prophets, that the Lord would put His spirit upon them!'" (Numbers 11:29).

Moshe the man understood-at a time when a maidservant at the Sea saw what later prophets did not-that within a period of miraculous leadership, he must establish educational governmental systems, judicial systems, and military structures. Moshe understood it was his duty to cast solid earthly molds simultaneously with training the nation to absorb the spiritual content unique to a "Chosen People."

The feet of the Prophet of Prophets were planted on the ground and his ears were turned toward Heaven; that which he captured with his special senses, the prophecy of God, he applied on earth with grace, knowledge, and great wisdom.

Moshe felt the failure of the people who, during a magnificent period characterized by supernatural leadership, became pressured due to a temporary lack of water or a specific food.

Simultaneously with building the natural patterns for the nation, Moshe understood it was impossible for the spirit of the nation to fall due to a temporary, and perhaps even experimental, shortage. Despite the sense of failure, Moshe saw this as a temporary fall stemming from human weakness.

The vision of Moshe the man was a long-term and wide-spectrum vision, driven by immense love, while providing a great and exceptionally powerful defense for them.

A lesson for the generations: The theological-philosophical understanding of Moshe Rabbeinu that was right for his generation is right for every single generation. In every generation, a person must see themselves as if they went out of Egypt. We must look with eyes of faith at what is happening in the world, while standing firmly on the ground of reality. We must understand the laws of nature as the Creator, blessed be He, established them, to learn and be educated in every vital field, to use force and valor when necessary, and simultaneously to understand that "it is not my power and the might of my hand that has made me this wealth."

(Taken from the book Massa - A Journey through the Torah Portions, which is out of print).

For comments: natankn@gmail.com