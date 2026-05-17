ISA chief David Zini today (Sunday), through his attorney, Adv. Ohad Shalem, filed an unusual and severe motion to hold in contempt of court against a number of former senior security officials who petitioned against his appointment.

The motion was filed after the petitioners, former senior officers in the IDF, ISA, and Mossad, consistently refused to disclose their identities and names to the public and to Zini himself, despite an explicit decision by the Supreme Court on the matter.

The background for the dramatic request stems from a previous ruling by the Supreme Court, which unequivocally determined, "There is no legal basis allowing petitioners to hide their names" in a public petition of this type, and that they must act with the usual transparency.

Despite this ruling, the petitioners and their counsel decided not to comply with the order. The motion filed by Zini alleges that this is a blatant and deliberate violation of the rule of law. "The petitioners or their counsel have adopted a practice in which they deliberately ignore the applicant's requests to obtain the names, and instead repeatedly turn to the media to run a timed media campaign against his legitimate request to enforce the ruling."