The President's spokesman has released details of the recent call between President Isaac Herzog and Prime Minister Mark Carney of Canada. During the call, the two leaders exchanged views on recent developments in the region. Both leaders agreed that Israel has the right to self-defense. President Herzog reiterated that Israel is acting against the threat of terror in accordance with international law and in coordination with regional and international partners.

President Herzog expressed his condemnation of the pro-Hamas flotilla, which directly aimed to undermine UN Security Council Resolution 2803 and its next phase, including the disarmament of Hamas and the establishment of a new government in Gaza. The President insisted on the implementation of the resolution.

The President stressed that while Israel is committed to talks that lead to a future of peace with Lebanon, it cannot accept the repeated attacks on Israel by Hezbollah, Iran's terror proxy in Lebanon, and will continue to defend itself from this threat.

The two leaders agreed that Iran is a regional and global threat and must never be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon.

During the call, President Herzog expressed his deep alarm at the mounting levels of antisemitic violence in Canada, including repeated attacks on synagogues, schools, and Jewish-owned businesses. President Herzog called on Prime Minister Carney and his government to address the growing fear and sense of abandonment among the Canadian Jewish community, and urged the Canadian authorities to learn from recent experiences of antisemitic terror around the world and to work hand in hand with the Jewish community in the fight against antisemitism before it's too late.

The two leaders also discussed the current challenges in the Israel-Canada bilateral relationship, which has historically been so beneficial to both peoples, and the importance of increasing engagement, including in the fields of trade, technology, and climate change, to reinvigorate longstanding relations.

President Isaac Herzog stated after the call: “In my call with Prime Minister Mark Carney of Canada, I expressed my deep alarm over the rise in antisemitic violence in Canada. I called on Prime Minister Carney and his government to address the fear and sense of abandonment felt by our sisters and brothers in the Canadian Jewish community before it’s too late."

“In our discussion, we agreed that Israel has the right to self-defense. I reiterated that Israel is acting to protect our people against the threat of terror from Iran and its terror proxies in the region, including Hezbollah in Lebanon. I reiterated the importance of implementing UN Security Council Resolution 2803 in Gaza, including the vital condition that Hamas is disarmed and a new government is established in Gaza."