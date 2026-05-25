The Torah reading of the Vizhnitz Rebbe, Rabbi Mendel Hager, at the Great Study Hall in Bnei Brak was sold during the Shavuot (Feast of Weeks) holiday for the enormous sum of $4 million.

The prestigious reading was purchased by a private donor who asked to remain anonymous and not reveal his identity to the public.

The large sum raised during the sale will be transferred directly toward the continued development of the hasidic sect’s institutions in the city.

According to the plan, the large donation will be fully designated for the project to build a new mikveh (ritual bath) in the Great Study Hall. The construction of the mikveh is being carried out as part of extensive work on the establishment of the "Vizhnitz World Center," which is currently being built in Bnei Brak.

Before the start of the holiday, the Rebbe held a comprehensive professional tour of the construction site in order to closely follow the work. The large complex is now in advanced stages of construction and is expected to be completed soon.

On the night of Shavuot, before dawn, a special event was held in the study hall, attended by a large crowd of hasidim.

credit: יהושע פרוכטר

credit: יהושע פרוכטר

credit: יהושע פרוכטר

credit: יהושע פרוכטר

credit: יהושע פרוכטר

credit: יהושע פרוכטר

credit: יהושע פרוכטר

credit: יהושע פרוכטר