Be’er Sheva police officers over the weekend arrested two suspects, residents of the Bedouin diaspora in their 20s, on suspicion of involvement in the robbery of a Wolt delivery driver.

The arrest came at the end of an operational activity and a chase on the Hatzerim road. The detention of the two suspects was extended by the court to allow investigators to continue their work.

The arrests followed an investigation into a robbery that took place in Be’er Sheva earlier this month. Officers conducted intelligence and investigative activity that led to the identification of the two suspects.

Over the weekend, as part of a proactive operation by detectives in cooperation with patrol forces, the vehicle in which the suspects were traveling was located in the Hatzerim road area.

When officers attempted to arrest them, the suspects fled in their vehicle, endangering other road users. Police launched an operational chase while maintaining continuous visual contact with the fleeing vehicle.

After operational measures taken by the forces, the vehicle was stopped, and the two suspects attempted to flee on foot, but were caught a short time later and arrested at the scene.

The suspects were taken for questioning at the Be’er Sheva police station on suspicion of robbery and endangering human life on a transportation route. Following their initial interrogation, they were brought before the Be’er Sheva Magistrate’s Court, which granted the police request to extend their detention.

Be’er Sheva police station commander Chief Superintendent Kfir Solomon commented on the arrest, saying: “Officers from the Be’er Sheva police station acted quickly, decisively, and with determination until the suspects were arrested, while safeguarding the public and road users. We will continue to use all tools at our disposal against criminals who endanger public safety and security."