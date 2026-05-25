Prominent pro-Israel advocate Dov Hikind is demanding that New York Governor Kathy Hochul deploy the National Guard to New York City to shield participants at the upcoming Israel Day Parade following a disturbing surge in local antisemitic incidents, The New York Post reports.

Hikind, the founder of Americans Against Antisemitism and a former New York State Assemblyman who represented heavily Orthodox Jewish areas in Brooklyn, made the urgent appeal ahead of the massive annual gathering scheduled for next Sunday.

While emphasizing his strong backing for the New York City Police Department, Hikind argued that local law enforcement requires military reinforcement. He warned that the danger extends beyond the primary Fifth Avenue parade route, noting that individuals commuting to the event while carrying Israeli flags or wearing identifying Jewish items could become prime targets for violent agitators.

“We need to make sure bad things don’t happen," Hikind stated. “We want to make sure there is safety for the Jewish community. I’m calling on Governor Hochul to bring in the National Guard to help the New York City Police Department."

Joining Hikind’s request are assembly members Kalman Yeger, D-Brooklyn, Michael Navakov, R-Brooklyn, Lester Chang, R-Brooklyn, David Weprin, D-Queens and Ari Brown, R-Nassau County, as well as council member Jim Gennaro, D-Queens.

Governor Hochul has previously utilized National Guard soldiers to patrol major New York transit hubs to combat crime and boost public security.

However, the organizers of the event - the Jewish Community Relations Council of New York (JCRC-NY) - formally stated stating they are not seeking a military deployment. Mark Treyger, the CEO of JCRC-NY, expressed unconditional confidence in the city's internal security apparatus to protect the 61st annual march.

“I have full faith and confidence in the greatest police department in the world, the NYPD, under the exceptional leadership of Commissioner Jessica Tisch, who has done a tremendous job ensuring the safety and success of major events and parades across New York City, including the Israel Day on Fifth parade in recent years," Treyger told The Post. “Commissioner Tisch, the NYPD, and all of our law enforcement partners have left no stone unturned in preparing for next Sunday’s parade."

Treyger explained that the Community Security Initiative - a collaborative security partnership operated by the JCRC-NY and the UJA-Federation of New York - is working seamlessly alongside regional law enforcement to implement comprehensive counter-measures.