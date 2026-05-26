Opposition figures have sounded out United Torah Judaism (UTJ) to gauge whether the party would support a constructive vote of no confidence to replace Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Channel 12 News reported on Monday evening. The haredi party did not reject the idea out of hand.

According to the report, UTJ representatives made it clear that they would not support opposition leader Yair Lapid, and certainly not Yuli Edelstein of the Likud.

Instead, they proposed Benny Gantz as the candidate. The party's understanding is that the opposition would only agree to the move if Gantz commits to not running in the upcoming elections.

In terms of parliamentary math, the opposition currently holds 52 seats, and UTJ brings an additional seven seats. Together, they are just two votes shy of a Knesset majority. Blue and White dismissed the report, clarifying that no such discussions had taken place.