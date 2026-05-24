An officer in the Egoz Unit was questioned last week on suspicion of committing a serious security offense after military equipment - including a classified communications device - was stolen from his vehicle.

According to a report Sunday by Kan Reshet Bet, the officer had previously been removed from operational activity in the Gaza Strip due to a non-combat-related injury and was at home receiving medical treatment.

The stolen items reportedly included a tactical vest, ammunition magazines, and a small classified radio device.

After discovering the theft, the officer filed a complaint with the police. Following the complaint, the Military Police Criminal Investigation Division opened a criminal investigation against him on suspicion of harming state security.

Under Israeli law, the offense carries a potential sentence of up to ten years in prison.

According to the report, the officer was surprised that the incident had escalated into a criminal investigation and by the severity of the security-related suspicions attributed to him by investigators. At one stage of the investigation, the possibility of filing a serious indictment against him was reportedly considered.

However, the report noted that following discussions between officials involved in the case and the investigating unit, it now appears likely that the matter will ultimately be handled through military disciplinary proceedings rather than a criminal trial.

The Israel Defense Forces said in response: “Following the incident, an investigation was opened by the Military Police Criminal Investigation Division, and upon its completion, the findings will be transferred to the Military Advocate General for review. Naturally, we cannot provide details regarding an ongoing investigation. We emphasize that the risk to state security created by the loss of the sensitive communications device has been taken into account and is reflected in the management of the investigation."