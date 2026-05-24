Bursts of gunfire shattered the calm outside the White House late Saturday night, triggering an immediate lockdown of the presidential complex and a massive response from security forces in the heart of the U.S. capital.

According to reports, between 20 and 30 shots were heard near the White House, though the exact circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear. NBC reported that Secret Service agents urgently ordered journalists gathered on the North Lawn to rush inside the White House briefing room as the shots rang out.

Dramatic footage from the scene captured ABC correspondent Selina Wang reporting live from the North Lawn moments before the sound of rapid gunfire erupted in the background, forcing an abrupt halt to the broadcast.

A U.S. Secret Service official told CNN that agents are investigating reports of shots fired near the intersection of 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue Northwest - directly adjacent to the White House perimeter. Authorities have not yet released information about possible suspects, injuries, or whether the incident posed a direct threat to President Donald Trump.