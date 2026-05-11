Dr. Avi Perry is a former professor at Northwestern University, a former Bell Labs researcher and manager, and later served as Vice President at NMS Communications. He represented the United States on the UN’s International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Standards Committee, where he authored significant portions of the G.168 standard. He is the author of the thriller novel 72 Virgins and a Cambridge University Press book on voice quality in wireless networks, and is a regular op-ed contributor to The Jerusalem Post and Israel National News.

President Donald Trump understands the Iranian threat far better than many previous American administrations did. His willingness to confront Tehran economically and strategically represented a major departure from years of diplomatic wishful thinking and dangerous illusions. His understanding of Israel’s strategic reality has also been unmatched by any modern American president.

Yet even strong leadership may still face a deeper problem - one rooted not in military weakness, but in a fundamental mismatch between how democratic societies and revolutionary ideological regimes think, calculate, and define rational behavior.

For decades, American policymakers have approached Iran largely through the lens of Western logic. They assume economic pressure eventually forces compromise. They assume populations reject prolonged hardship. They assume governments ultimately prioritize prosperity, stability, and the survival of their citizens over ideological confrontation.

These assumptions are deeply rooted in Western political culture. In democratic societies, leaders remain accountable to voters whose daily lives directly influence political survival. Economic pain creates political pressure. Prolonged instability becomes a domestic liability. Election cycles impose urgency. Public opinion matters.

Iran understands this extremely well.

The Iranian regime has spent decades studying the behavior of Western democracies. It understands that administrations change every few years. Policies shift. Coalitions weaken. Public attention drifts. Economic discomfort generates political pressure. Democracies naturally seek normalization and stability because prolonged uncertainty exhausts both governments and voters.

Iran’s leadership, however, operates according to a very different strategic framework.

In my first economics course many years ago, the professor emphasized a foundational assumption behind modern economic theory: human beings behave rationally in pursuit of self-interest. Remove this assumption, and much of classical economic modeling collapses.

Western diplomacy often extends a similar assumption to geopolitics. American negotiators frequently assume that all nations ultimately seek prosperity, stability, and the avoidance of catastrophic risk because such behavior appears rational through a Western cost-benefit lens.

But revolutionary ideological regimes may define rationality very differently.

What Washington interprets as unbearable pressure, Tehran may interpret as the acceptable cost of long-term ideological endurance. What America sees as dangerous escalation, Iran may see as strategic persistence. What democratic societies experience as exhaustion, revolutionary regimes may experience as sacrifice in pursuit of historical or religious objectives.

This does not necessarily make Iran irrational within its own framework. It means the framework itself is fundamentally different from the assumptions guiding much of Western strategic thinking.

That difference repeatedly produces Western surprise.

American policymakers often assume that sufficient economic or military pressure will eventually force Tehran toward compromise because that is what rational cost-benefit analysis predicts in democratic systems. Yet Iran has repeatedly demonstrated willingness to absorb sanctions, isolation, economic suffering, internal unrest, and prolonged confrontation while continuing to pursue long-term strategic objectives.

This is precisely where the strategic asymmetry emerges.

America negotiates within political timeframes measured in election cycles. Iran often negotiates within ideological timeframes measured in decades.

America seeks resolution. Iran often seeks endurance.

While Washington increasingly worries about the Strait of Hormuz, oil prices, shipping disruptions, and the immediate economic consequences of regional instability - with uranium enrichment, inspections, and diplomatic deadlines now becoming only one part of a much broader concern - Tehran has steadily expanded its strategic leverage far beyond the nuclear issue itself.

Iran understands that it does not need to sustain a permanent closure of the Strait of Hormuz in order to exert enormous global pressure. Even temporary instability, rising insurance costs, shipping uncertainty, and oil price spikes may be sufficient to generate political and economic shockwaves throughout democratic societies highly sensitive to short-term economic pain.

Oil prices, regional proxy networks, missile capabilities, drone warfare, cyber operations, and strategic uncertainty have all become interconnected tools within a broader long-term pressure architecture.

Tehran understands that democratic societies may tolerate distant strategic threats for long periods, but economic pain at the gas pump produces immediate political consequences. Iran does not need to defeat America militarily in order to exert enormous global influence. It only needs to maintain enough regional leverage to create persistent instability, economic anxiety, and political pressure inside democratic societies already vulnerable to internal division and short-term political thinking.

This is not an argument against democracy. Democracies possess enormous strengths: innovation, economic power, military capability, openness, and resilience. But democracies also struggle with long-term strategic continuity because leadership changes frequently and public tolerance for prolonged confrontation is limited.

Iran’s leadership understands these structural realities remarkably well.

Perhaps the greatest danger is not merely that Iran understands America remarkably well.

The greater danger may be that America still fundamentally misunderstands the nature of the regime it is confronting - a regime that does not necessarily calculate costs, risks, endurance, and sacrifice according to the assumptions embedded within Western democratic thinking.