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Shavuot: Revealing our inner essence

The deeper meaning of "we will do and we will obey.".

Rabbi Avraham HaCohen Kook
ShavuotRabbi Avraham HaCohen Kook
  • 2 minutes
הרב קוק
הרב קוקצילום: באדיבות המצלם