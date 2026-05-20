An investigation into Monday's fatal shooting at the Islamic Center of San Diego has revealed that the teenage gunmen broadcast a live video of their murderous assault while leaving behind a lengthy manifesto filled with white supremacist, antisemitic, and Islamophobic vitriol, CNN reported.

The deceased terrorists have been formally identified by municipal authorities as 17-year-old Cain Clark and 18-year-old Caleb Vazquez.

The digital footprint of the assault, including the video and an accompanying 75-page screed, was intercepted by researchers at the Institute for Strategic Dialogue (ISD) before being verified, according to CNN. A senior law enforcement source confirmed the legitimacy of the multimedia evidence.

Concurrently, Mark Remily, the Special Agent in Charge of the FBI's San Diego field office, announced that federal investigators had successfully recovered the physical "manifesto" and are conducting a forensic analysis.

The firearms utilized in the attack were covered in hand-written white lettering, numerical codes, and abbreviations explicitly referencing Nazism alongside the names of previous international mass killers.

The 75-page document includes individual statements signed by both teenagers, outlining a nihilistic worldview centered on the "Great Replacement" conspiracy theory - a white supremacist belief that Western populations are being systematically replaced by non-white demographics.

Both authors expressed adulation for previous global terrorists, specifically praising the extremist who slaughtered 51 worshipers at a mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand, in 2019, who similarly broadcasted his atrocities live to a global audience, according to CNN.