A lethal shooting targeted the Islamic Center of San Diego on Monday, leaving three victims dead, including a facility security guard.

The violent assault at the complex, the largest mosque in San Diego County, sparked a massive multi-agency law enforcement response and a temporary lockdown of the surrounding area.

The emergency began around noon (local time) at the religious complex. San Diego Police officers rapidly flooded the area to secure the perimeter. During the initial response, authorities categorized the situation as active but contained.

Shortly after 1:00 p.m. local time, the San Diego Police Department issued a formal update declaring that the threat at the Islamic Center has been neutralized. Authorities later confirmed the three fatalities.

Following the initial response, federal investigators located the perpetrators. Mark Remily, the Special Agent in Charge of FBI San Diego, announced at a news conference that two teen suspects were found dead in a car near the mosque.

Given the nature and location of the attack, municipal leadership moved quickly to categorize the motivation behind the bloodshed. San Diego Police Chief Scott Wahl said authorities consider the shooting at the center a hate crime.

As the operation unfolded, municipal authorities advised the public in the surrounding residential zones to shelter in place inside their homes and entirely avoid the vicinity. Local families reported that several neighborhood schools were immediately placed on a precautionary lockdown to ensure student safety.

During the height of the crisis, the San Diego Police Department used social media to coordinate with the public and manage the influx of emergency vehicles.

The massive police presence forced the closure of multiple primary thoroughfares. To prevent civilian traffic from interfering with the investigation, transportation officials shut down both the northbound and southbound Interstate 805 offramps at Balboa Avenue.

The press office for California Governor Gavin Newsom released a statement confirming that the governor had been fully briefed on the unfolding events.

The executive office noted that state emergency management personnel were actively collaborating with municipal first responders to manage the aftermath of the shooting.

“We are grateful to the first responders on the scene working to protect the community and urge everyone to follow guidance from local authorities," Newsom’s office stated.

The FBI and local police are continuing their joint investigation into the identities of the two deceased teenage gunmen and the background of the hate crime.