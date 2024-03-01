An Orthodox Jewish dentist was killed and two other people were injured in a shooting that took place on Thursday at a dental practice in El Cajon, California, some 15 miles from San Diego.

The El Cajon Police Department has named the suspect, who initially fled the scene in a U-Haul truck and was later arrested, as Mohammed Abdulkareem, 29.

The Daily Mail reported that the shooting occurred at Smile Plus Dentistry, which is run by the father and son team of Jack Harouni and Benjamin Harouni.

Yeshiva World News reported that Benjamin Harouni was the man who was killed in the shooting.

The El Cajon Police Department said in a statement that Abdulkareem was a former patient of the dental office.

“While the exact motive behind the shooting remains under investigation, it is believed that Abdulkareem was a disgruntled former customer,” it added.

