Tucker Carlson, one of the most influential voices in American media and formerly one of President Donald Trump's closest confidants, clashed in an exclusive interview with Udi Segal on Channel 13 News over his anti-Israel positions, the war in Gaza, the conflict with Iran, US aid to Israel, and allegations of antisemitism.

Segal pressed Carlson with tough questions regarding the October 7 massacre, Hamas’s actions, the kidnapping of infants and women, and Israel's right to self-defense.

Carlson fiercely attacked Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, stating that he is "leading Israel toward destruction" and describing him as "a very bad leader and a very unwise leader", though he also said that he believes Netanyahu “is acting in what he thinks is his nation's best interest. So I give him credit for that and always have." He claimed that “because of this war…America's relationship with Israel, while it may be based on good intentions, is hurting the United States very badly" and called for an end to American aid: “I don't think the United States owes Israel anything. I don't think the United States should give Israel anything. I think we should stop all aid to Israel, all special deals for Israel."

On the war against Iran, Carlson criticized the very involvement of the US in the conflict, and claimed that Trump "turned out to be far weaker than I understood" and had been pushed by Netanyahu “into a war that hurts the United States."

When Segal challenged him over the comparison between Israel and Iran - and between a democracy fighting for its defense and a regime that executes its own citizens - Carlson replied, "As an Israeli, you should pause before using the phrase ‘terror regime’, since you live in a country that just murdered thousands of children in Gaza."

Elsewhere in the interview, Carlson claimed that "Israel is not a democracy in any sense," that "Israel does not represent all Jews," and that it treats Arabs "like animals or subhumans."