US President Donald Trump posted a lengthy message on Truth Social on Thursday, sharply criticizing several prominent conservative figures who had once backed him but now oppose his stance regarding Iran.

The president specifically named Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, Candace Owens and Alex Jones, all of whom have voiced strong disapproval of Trump's approach to the Islamic Republic.

"They think it is wonderful for Iran, the Number One State Sponsor of Terror, to have a Nuclear Weapon - Because they have one thing in common, Low IQs," Trump charged.

Kelly and Carlson, both former Fox News hosts, have publicly condemned Trump's recent remarks on Iran. Kelly urged the president to "f***ing shut up about that sh*t" following his threat earlier this week that "a whole civilization will die tonight" if Iran failed to reach a deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Carlson described Trump's message as "vile on every level."

All four individuals had been vocal advocates for Trump during the 2024 campaign. At the Republican National Convention, Carlson stated that after the assassination attempt against him, Trump "was the leader of a nation." Kelly, speaking at a rally in Pittsburgh, encouraged voters to support Trump, saying she preferred "a president who understands how to be strong and how to fight" and urged others to "vote Trump and get 10 friends to vote Trump too."

In his post, Trump suggested that Carlson, Kelly and the others "should see a good psychiatrist."

Owens reacted to Trump's message by questioning his mental sharpness, writing on social media, "It may be time to put Grandpa up in a home."

She has previously expressed embarrassment over her support for him during the election, telling Piers Morgan Uncensored: "I don't regret voting for Donald Trump above [former Vice President] Kamala [Harris]. I think he was the better candidate - certainly a better candidate above [former President] Joe Biden. But what I will say is that he's been a chronic disappointment, and I feel embarrassed that I told people to go vote for him."

Trump further targeted Alex Jones, referring to him as "Bankrupt" and criticizing him for "his horrendous attack on the families of the Sandy Hook shooting victims, ridiculously claiming it was a hoax."

Jones, who once hosted Trump on InfoWars in 2015, responded in a video on social media and said, "I’m just so sad that whatever’s happened to him has totally changed the man he once was. He did so much good." Jones added that he feels "sorry for him and pray that God touches his heart and soul and free him from the demonic influences that he’s under."

Despite claiming indifference to their opinions, Trump's post stretched nearly 500 words. He insisted the critics are "not ‘MAGA,’ they’re losers, just trying to latch on to MAGA."