כדורי גומי לאזור סירות המשט ללא קרדיט

A security camera installed aboard one of the vessels participating in the flotilla to Gaza documented the moment rubber bullets were fired at the ship.

The footage captures the bullets striking the vessel during the naval operation at sea.

The incident took place during an operation by Israeli naval forces, who moved to take control of the ship as part of efforts to halt the flotilla.

The vessels are continuing toward the Gaza coast in an attempt to breach the maritime blockade, while Israeli security forces are acting to stop them in accordance with operational directives.