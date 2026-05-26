The Iranian-linked hacker group, Handala, has published a list of individuals it claims to be Israeli Navy officers who recently raided the Global Sumud Flotilla, which sought to break the blockade of Gaza.

The list includes profiles on 69 individuals the organization claims serve in the elite Shayatet 13 naval unit. Each profile consists of highly personal information about the individuals, including their phone numbers, employers, and e-mail addresses.

Most disturbing, the organization says it is offering a $100,000 bounty for the individuals.

It is unclear whether information on the list is accurate, whether the individuals actually served in Shayatet 13, or if the individuals on the list even really exist. It should be noted that the list includes a high number of females who allegedly serve in the all-male unit.

Handala wrote in a statement: "We are the thunder and lightning after which you must always expect a rain of retribution. These are the very individuals who embody 'Zahar al-Fasad fi al-Bahr,' those who spread corruption and devastation across the seas and the earth, leaving no refuge for the innocent."

The organization also wrote a threatening direct message to National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who filmed himself taunting the detained flotilla activists: "Know that no crime, on land or at sea, will go unanswered. You and all the corrupt and bloodthirsty in this cabinet will be pursued by the shadows of the Resistance everywhere. After every thunder, expect a rainstorm of our wrath."