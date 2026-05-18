Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu secretly met with President Isaac Herzog about six months ago, according to a report aired this evening (Monday) on Channel 13 News.

According to the report, Netanyahu did not arrive at the President’s Residence with the prime minister’s secured motorcade. Instead, he was driven in a disguised vehicle in order to avoid being identified by passersby or members of the media.

It was also reported that the visit did not appear on the official schedules of either figure, was not disclosed to the public, and was kept under strict secrecy.

According to the information in the report, close and direct contact was maintained between Netanyahu’s personal attorney, attorney Amit Hadad, and President Herzog through telephone conversations - even before the submission of Netanyahu’s pardon request.

The President’s Residence quickly responded and denied that the reported meeting had taken place. However, officials stated that “the president has met in the past and will meet in the future with prime ministers, just as previous presidents and prime ministers met regarding various matters of state."

In addition, the President’s Residence denied any coordination with attorney Hadad regarding the prime minister’s affairs.