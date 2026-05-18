A senior Iranian official told Reuters that the United States has so far shown flexibility in talks with Tehran, including on restrictions on Iran's nuclear program. He said that Washington has agreed at this stage to unfreeze only 25 percent of frozen Iranian funds within a specific timetable.

According to the official, Iran is demanding the release of all frozen funds, not just some of them. He also noted that the improved proposal submitted by Tehran includes a demand for a permanent end to the war, the lifting of sanctions, and the opening of the Strait of Hormuz.

The Iranian official added that the issue of the nuclear program is expected to be discussed in the continuation of the talks. According to him, so far the US has also shown flexibility regarding demands related to Iran's nuclear program.

A Pakistani source said earlier on Monday that Islamabad had conveyed to the United States an updated Iranian proposal aimed at advancing an end to the war between the countries.

Contacts between Iran and the United States are currently continuing through Pakistani mediation, amid efforts to promote a diplomatic framework that would ease bilateral tensions.

According to the sources, the new Iranian proposal includes an official commitment not to produce nuclear weapons, but it does not address the issue of enriched uranium or the crisis in the Strait of Hormuz.