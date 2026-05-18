Jerusalem District Police arrested three suspects in their 40s, all illegal infiltrators, on suspicion of breaking into apartments across the city.

The suspects were caught in the Ramot neighborhood with stolen property in vehicles bearing duplicated license plates.

The arrests were carried out as part of proactive operational activity by detectives from the Oz police station, together with Moriah station detectives, as part of a largescale operation into a burglary ring operating throughout the Jerusalem District.

During the operation, police identified members of the cell driving vehicles with duplicated license plates in the Ramot neighborhood of Jerusalem. According to suspicion, they broke into an apartment in the neighborhood. When they noticed the forces, the suspects attempted to flee, but were arrested after a short chase.

A large amount of property suspected of being stolen was seized in the suspects’ possession, including silverware, candlesticks, religious items, gold jewelry, burglary tools, cellphones, kippahs (skullcaps), and tzitzit (a religious four-cornered fringed garment).

The three suspects will be brought to court on Monday for an extension of their detention.