The “Nanashi" medical center, currently being built in Sha’ar Binyamin in partnership with the One Israel Fund, is expected to open during 2027 - a decade after the cornerstone-laying ceremony for the center.

The Binyamin Regional Council stated that work to advance the construction of the center is continuing steadily, and that significant interior work is currently underway at the site in an effort to move the project toward completion.

In the coming period, the process of locating potential staff members ahead of the medical center’s official opening is also expected to begin.

The council noted that the project is one of the most significant initiatives currently being advanced for the residents of Binyamin and is expected to bring about a substantial improvement in the medical services available throughout the region.

The new center is intended to provide advanced medical services that are closer and more accessible to the local community. Its opening is expected to reduce residents’ dependence on long trips to medical centers outside the area in order to receive treatments, tests, and other medical services.

Binyamin Regional Council head Israel Ganz addressed the progress of the project and its public importance for the region.

“The Nanashi medical center in Sha’ar Binyamin is tremendous news for the residents of Binyamin," Ganz said. “We are working vigorously to advance the construction, continuing to make progress all the time, and soon we will also begin locating potential employees ahead of its opening in the first half of 2027."

He added, “For years, residents were required to travel long distances in order to receive significant medical services, and this center is expected to truly change that reality. It will bring medical care closer to residents, strengthen the sense of civilian security, and provide a higher-quality response for families, children, and adults. Binyamin is breaking new ground - in settlement, in infrastructure, and in the quality of life that our residents deserve."