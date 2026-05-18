The Fatah movement finalized its internal election process on Sunday, solidifying control over its two highest governing institutions, the Central Committee and the Revolutionary Council.

The ballots were cast during the final session of the faction's eighth general conference, which saw a reported voter turnout of 94.64 percent, according to an official statement issued by the convention organizers and quoted by the Xinhua news agency.

Among the nine newly appointed figures securing influential seats on the powerful 18-member Fatah Central Committee is Zakaria Zubeidi. Zubeidi is notorious as the former commander of the al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades terror cell and was recently released from an Israeli prison facility following years of incarceration for terror-related offenses.

The voting outcomes also illustrated a strategic entrenchment of the current Ramallah intelligence apparatus and political establishment. Palestinian Authority General Intelligence Chief Majed Faraj successfully entered the Central Committee, capturing the second-highest total of votes. Faraj trailed only Marwan Barghouti, the prominent figure who remains serving multiple life sentences in an Israeli prison for planning lethal terror attacks.

Further reinforcing internal elite networks, Yasser Abbas, the prominent businessman and son of Palestinian Authority and Fatah chairman Mahmoud Abbas, secured an official seat on the governing committee.

He enters the senior echelons alongside Laila Ghannam, the long-serving Governor of Ramallah and Al-Bireh.

The massive bureaucratic undertaking spanned three full days of simultaneous sessions held across four separate regional hubs, Ramallah, Gaza, Beirut, and Cairo, to accommodate the physical participation of more than 2,580 delegates.

Fatah remains the dominant political entity anchoring the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) and has maintained exclusive administrative authority over the Palestinian Authority since its foundational inception in 1994.

The previous general assembly, held in Ramallah a decade ago in 2016, originally solidified Mahmoud Abbas's tight grip on internal power.

The three-day summit kicked off on Thursday, opening with the immediate and unanimous re-election of Mahmoud Abbas as the overarching chief of the movement.