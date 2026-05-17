Thirty-five teachers from Tzvia Chofetz Haim Ulpana signed a public letter supporting the school’s administration and calling on Shai Reichner, head of the Nahal Sorek Regional Council, to reverse his decision to transfer the ulpana from the Tzvia Network to the Atid Network.

The letter was also addressed to Education Department Director Ofir Bichler, the heads of the state religious education system, the leadership of the Tzvia network, and the school’s parents and students.

In their letter, the teachers expressed full support for the ulpana’s rabbi, Zevik Harel, head of the ulpana Natalie Yosef, high school principal Hila Plaut, and middle school principal Dvora Cohen, describing them as a dedicated team working tirelessly to advance the students’ moral and spiritual development.

The teachers noted that under the current administration, the ulpana received differential reward recognition from the Ministry of Education for four years, including two consecutive years, and that the school is in the final stages of receiving a national education award.

They argued that the decision to transfer ownership created chaos and confusion and undermined the school’s stability during a sensitive period following prolonged fighting. The teachers concluded with a firm declaration that they would not be able to continue working under a non-religious educational network and demanded to continue educating within the values framework of Torah Judaism.

The appeal from the teaching staff followed the collective resignation announcement by the ulpana’s administration, whose members sent a sharply worded letter to staff, parents, and students in response to the regional council’s decision.

In their letter, the administrators described the move as a profound blow to the institution’s educational and moral identity, emphasizing that replacing a religious network with a non-religious one carries far-reaching consequences.

The administration also referenced leading figures of Religious Zionism, including Zvi Yehuda Kook, Moshe Zvi Neria, Avraham Shapira, and Haim Druckman, who worked to establish Torah-based educational networks.

In response, the Nahal Sorek Regional Council stated: “Chofetz Haim Ulpana belongs to the Nahal Sorek Regional Council, not to any particular network. Our responsibility is first and foremost toward the council’s students and their families, with full commitment to preserving the ulpana’s religious, Torah-based, and moral character. The tender process for operating the ulpana is a normal, required, and accepted procedure in local authorities. The decision to issue the tender was known in advance to the outgoing network and the school administration, and it was conducted professionally, orderly, and fairly."

The council further emphasized that other religious education networks had also been approached before the tender process, but in practice, no religious network besides Tzvia submitted a proposal, limiting the authority’s options.

The council clarified that the selected Atid network operates institutions within the state religious education sector and is expected to preserve the ulpana’s religious identity.

It also stated that the tender included provisions allowing the continued employment of the existing staff, and that while the administrators’ decision to resign was regrettable, the council would work to ensure the next school year begins in an orderly and stable manner.

“The students’ welfare was the consideration guiding us throughout this entire process, and it will continue to guide every decision we make," the statement concluded.