The boos heard during Noam Batan's performance in the Eurovision semi-final continue to attract attention in the international media.

In an interview with the BBC, Batan said he was surprised by the reaction in the arena, despite having prepared for it in advance with his team.

"It was a bit of a shock," Batan said in the interview, "but a few seconds passed and I looked for flags of people who love me and want me to do my best, and that really lifted my spirits on stage." He said the support he received from the crowd helped him cope with the moment during the performance.

Batan was asked how he prepared for the boos, and replied that you cannot really prepare for an arena that holds 13,000 people. However, he said that some of his team members booed during rehearsals to help him prepare mentally for the situation.