Over the past two weeks, in two different strikes in the northern Gaza Strip, the IDF eliminated Hamer Iyad Muhammad Almatouk and Khaled Muhammad Salem Joudeh, two Hamas terrorists.

The terrorists infiltrated Israeli territory during the brutal October 7th massacre and, in recent days, tried to carry out attacks against IDF troops operating in the area.

The terrorists posed an immediate threat to the troops and were eliminated in precise strikes.

On Wednesday, in an additional strike in the central Gaza Strip, the IDF eliminated Abd al-Rahman Mahmoud Jumaa Shaafi, a terrorist in Hamas’ Bureij Battalion who advanced attacks against IDF troops.

Prior to the strikes, steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harm to civilians, including the use of precise munitions and aerial surveillance.

"IDF troops in the Southern Command remain deployed in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat," the IDF stressed in a statement.