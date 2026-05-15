לזכות רפואה שלימה אחינו כל בית ישראל הנתונים בצרה ובשביה

This week’s parsha, Parshat Bamidbar, is the beginning of the fourth of the five Chumashim of the Torah; in certain aspects, this sefer [book] of the Torah is the last of the Chumashim that will be communicated by Hashem through Moshe at Hashem’s direction. While Sefer Devarim is a part of the Torah, the Gemara tells us [see Tractate Megilah] that Sefer Devarim was initiated by Moshe.

Sefer Bamidbar begins [Bamidbar 1’ 1’]: "...And Ado-n-o spoke to Moshe in the Sinai desert, in the Tent of Meeting, on the first [day] of the second month, in the second year of their exodus from the land of Egypt, saying…"

The commentaries question the Torah’s emphasis on the fact that this communication took place in the desert; could the Torah not simply have stated that Hashem spoke to Moshe, without listing the geographic details [as, in fact, is the case many other times in the Torah]?

Rokeach offers a fundamental and needed lesson that can be gleaned from the Torah’s detailing the location of this prophecy. While believing Jews understand the critical nature of Torah study, and realize that it undergirds the continuation and vibrancy of Jewish life [as Rabbi Saadiah Gaon wrote one thousand years ago, the Torah is what creates Jewish national identity], that does not mean that everyone is privy to study and connect with the Torah correctly. One who uses the Torah for personal and selfish gain, or to create separation and difference between members of the Jewish people, is flagrantly violating the basic precept of Torah study.

This is the lesson the Torah seeks to imply by detailing the fact that Hashem spoke to Moshe in the desert. For, Rokeach explains, just like the desert is wide open and available to all, so too, one who seeks to appropriately touch the eternal wisdom of the divine must be open and willing to teach all members of Am Yisrael, with purity and patience.

Rokeach adds, that the Torah also details that this communication took place in the second month, the Hebrew month of Iyar, also known as the month of Ziv [see Melachim 1’, Chapter 6], which translates as "radiance" or "radiant light." The Navi tells us [Melachim ad. Loc.] that this was the month that Shlomo Hamelech [son of King David], in connection with the entirety of Am Yisrael, reached the pinnacle of greatness by building the first Beit Hamikdash. It seems that the two ideas of this possuk are connected: If we want Am Yisrael to reach back to its earliest and greatest levels of holiness and divine connection, then we must ensure that Torah learning is open to all, with no allowance for aspects of exclusivity or pride to cause obstacles to arise.

As we currently head towards the end of the month of Iyar in 5786, may we merit to radiate the lesson of this Devar Torah, and ensure future success and spiritual greatness for all members of Am Yisrael.

Dedicated in memory of all those who have perished and sacrificed for Am Yisrael.