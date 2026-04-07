Will Amit Segal face jail time for US security offenses?

President Donald Trump warned Monday that authorities would pursue the individual responsible for leaking details about a missing American airman, stating that those involved could face imprisonment if they refuse to reveal their sources.

Speaking at a White House briefing, Trump said the administration would approach the media outlet that published the information and demand disclosure, declaring, “National security: Give it up or go to jail." He added that the leak may have alerted Iranian forces to the existence of a second crew member, potentially putting the airman at risk.

Israeli journalist Amit Segal later identified himself as having been among the first to report that a second crew member was unaccounted for after an F-15 fighter jet was downed over Iran. Posting on his Telegram channel, Segal pointed to his earlier report about the search for two crew members during the incident.

Speaking to the New York Post, Segal walked back his assertion, saying he was unsure whether he was the first to publish the information. He nevertheless emphasized that he would not disclose his sources, stating, “I will protect my sources."

The report concerning the second airman emerged shortly after initial US statements confirmed the recovery of one pilot, without immediately mentioning another missing crew member. The issue has since drawn attention amid the ongoing conflict with Iran and heightened sensitivity surrounding operational details.

Newsweek noted that it remains unclear how US authorities could prosecute an Israeli citizen or compel an Israeli news outlet to reveal its sources, raising questions about the practical enforcement of the President’s warning.

This would not be the first time the Trump administration acted against journalists who leaked sensitive information. Earlier this year, the administration ordered a raid on the home of Washington Post reporter Hannah Natanson in Virginia. During that operation, the FBI seized phones, laptops, and additional devices as part of an investigation into a government contractor suspected of leaking classified information.