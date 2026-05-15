As Israel celebrates Yom Yerushalayim, marking 59 years since the reunification of Jerusalem in the Six Day War, this week’s special Haftorah for Machar Chodesh (“Tomorrow is the New Moon") offers a remarkably timely message about longing, loyalty and the enduring bond between the Jewish people and their homeland.

The Haftorah, drawn from I Samuel 20:18-42, recounts the dramatic encounter between David and Jonathan on the eve of Rosh Chodesh. King Saul, consumed by jealousy and rage, seeks to kill David, whom he perceives as a threat to his throne. Jonathan, Saul’s son and David’s closest friend, devises a secret plan to warn David of the danger that lies ahead.

At first glance, the passage appears to revolve primarily around palace intrigue and personal friendship. But beneath the surface lies a deeper theme: the pain of separation and the yearning for reunion.

David is forced into hiding, cut off from the royal court and from the center of Jewish national life. Jonathan risks everything to maintain his close connection with David, despite the hostility of his father. And as the two part ways in one of the Bible’s most emotional scenes, they embrace and weep together before David flees into exile.

“David wept exceedingly," the Haftorah tells us (I Samuel 20:41).

It is difficult not to read these verses and think of the long and painful exile of the Jewish people from Jerusalem.

For nearly 2,000 years, Jews around the world turned toward the Holy City in prayer, longing for the day when they would once again return to Zion. Three times daily we beseech G-d to “return in mercy to Jerusalem." At every wedding, we break a glass and declare, “If I forget thee, O Jerusalem, let my right hand forget its cunning" (Psalms 137:5).

Jerusalem was never merely a city of stone and streets. It was, and remains, the beating heart of the Jewish nation.

And yet for centuries, we were like David in hiding, distant from our spiritual and national center, yearning to come home.

Perhaps this is why the timing of Machar Chodesh, read this year the day after Yom Yerushalayim, feels so meaningful. The very phrase “Tomorrow is the New Moon" carries within it a sense of anticipation, of waiting for renewal just beyond the horizon.

In many ways, that has been the story of the Jewish people. Even in our darkest moments, we never relinquished hope that a new chapter would dawn. Like the moon, which wanes before it is renewed, the nation of Israel endured periods of concealment and decline but always held fast to the belief that restoration would come.

The bond between David and Jonathan also offers an important lesson about loyalty to what is right and true. Jonathan understood that David represented the future of Israel, and he was prepared to place principle above politics and faithfulness above personal interest.

So too throughout the generations, Jews remained loyal to Jerusalem despite exile, persecution and repeated attempts to sever us from our past. The city lived not only in our prayers, but in our consciousness. We faced it when we prayed, remembered it at moments of joy and mourned its destruction year after year on Tisha B’Av.

The commentaries note that Jonathan’s concern for David stemmed not merely from personal affection but from a recognition of David’s spiritual stature and destiny. Jonathan understood that David’s role in Jewish history transcended the immediate struggles of the moment.

That insight resonates powerfully today. Jerusalem is not merely a political capital or national symbol. It is the city toward which Jewish history has always flowed, the place where the Divine Presence rests most intensely and the site from which redemption is destined to unfold.

That longing found dramatic fulfillment in June 1967.

As Israeli paratroopers fought their way through enemy fire into the Old City, history itself seemed to hold its breath. Then came the unforgettable words crackling over the radio from commander Motta Gur: “Har Habayit beyadeinu!" - “The Temple Mount is in our hands!"

After 19 years of Jordanian occupation, during which Jews were barred from visiting the Western Wall, Jerusalem was reunited under Jewish sovereignty.

The tears shed by generations of Jews were answered with tears of joy.

Indeed, much like the emotional embrace between David and Jonathan in this week’s Haftorah, Yom Yerushalayim is ultimately about reunion: the reunion of a people with its capital, of a nation with its history and of a faith with its holiest sites.

This Yom Yerushalayim, as Israeli flags once again flutter proudly across the capital and thousands stream toward the Western Wall, we should pause to appreciate the magnitude of what has been restored in our time.

After centuries of yearning, the gates of Jerusalem are open once more.

Like David emerging from hiding, the people of Israel have returned home.