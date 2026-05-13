IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir conducted a situational assessment tour today (Wednesday) in northern Samaria.

Accompanying the chief of staff were Central Command chief Maj. Gen. Avi Bluth, Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories Maj. Gen. Yoram Halevi, and additional senior officials from the Civil Administration and the regional brigades operating in the area.

During the visit, brigade commanders presented the current regional situation and operational activity from recent weeks. Zamir spoke with battalion commanders and soldiers in the field and expressed strong appreciation for their achievements and for the close cooperation among all security bodies in counterterrorism efforts.

In his remarks, Zamir stressed that the IDF is operating proactively and offensively across all arenas:“The IDF is operating in all arenas with initiative and offensiveness. We have created a new security reality - we continue fighting in Lebanon, operating in the Litani area and additional sectors, and eliminating dozens of terrorists and terror infrastructures every day."

The chief of staff added that forces are also operating continuously in Gaza and the Judea and Samaria region to eliminate terrorists:

“In Gaza as well, we are operating offensively and eliminating terrorists, and here in Judea and Samaria we are acting nonstop and achieving results. There is no containment - only initiative. The campaign is not over. The IDF is prepared to renew fighting if required and remains in constant readiness and alertness in both defense and offense - from Judea and Samaria to Tehran."

According to Zamir, the northern Samaria area is undergoing a significant transformation thanks to extensive offensive and counterterrorism activity led by Central Command:

“The northern Samaria area is in the midst of a significant change. Central Command is leading broad offensive and counterterrorism operations alongside preparations for optimal defense of the area."

Zamir concluded by saying: “This is a period in which the level of terrorism in Judea and Samaria is among the lowest in recent years - thanks to continuous, proactive, and offensive counterterrorism activity. We continue operating nonstop against terrorism, including operations in refugee camps."

“The Nahal Brigade, which completed intense fighting in Lebanon only a month ago, immediately redeployed afterward for missions in Judea and Samaria. I am confident it will achieve success here as well," he concluded.