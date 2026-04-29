National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has received a special halachic dispensation from his rabbi, Rabbi Dov Lior, to enter the entire area of the Temple Mount, including locations where entry for the general public is prohibited.

The issue arose during a visit by Ben-Gvir to the home of Rabbi Lior, who is the official spiritual leader of the Otzma Yehudit party.

During the meeting, Rabbi Lior displayed a map of the halachically permitted walking path on the Temple Mount and stressed that it was critical to walk only on that path, so that visitors do not enter areas that are forbidden due to their sanctity. As a general rule, Rabbi Lior permits visits to the holy site, but only to the permitted areas and after immersion in a ritual bath.

At the same time, the rabbi clarified to Minister Ben Gvir, as reported in the Matzav Haruach newspaper, that a different ruling applies to him than to the general public due to his role as a minister in the Israeli government. By virtue of the concept of “sovereign control" of the State of Israel and the Jewish people over the Temple Mount, he is permitted to enter all areas of the site, including those where there is a halachic prohibition for the broader public to ascend.

Rabbi Lior emphasized to the minister the rationale behind this permission: “This is done through the importance of the concept of sovereignty of the State of Israel and the Jewish people on the Temple Mount, expressed by a minister of the State of Israel ascending and demonstrating presence in these places. Of course, it is desirable to do so with as much solemnity as possible, befitting these holy sites."