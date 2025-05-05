Prime Minister Netanyahu published a video address today (Monday) in which he discussed the question of establishing a committee of inquiry into the failures of October 7 and the cabinet's decision to intensify the war.

Addressing the cabinet's decision on the war, Netanyahu said that the decision was made after the recommendation of IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir. “We decided on intensified action in Gaza,” Netanyahu said. “That was the chief of staff’s recommendation—to move, as he said, toward the defeat of Hamas. He believes this will also help us rescue the hostages. I agree with him. We are not letting up on this effort and will not give up on anyone."

Addressing the establishment of a committee of inquiry, he stated, "We need to do this, but after the war ends."

"We are on the eve of a major operation in Gaza, as recommended by the General Staff. Afterward, we will examine this, and we need to investigate the political echelon from the prime minister down. I demand this. For this to work, it needs to be a committee accepted by the entire public, a special state investigation committee that reflects different opinions," Netanyahu said.